Army officer attacks Nigeria’s service chiefs

A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

10 Nigerian artistes that should retire from music

23 January 2017, 15:03

There is a beginning and there is an end. The truth remains that some musicians have reached the end of their careers, but refused to leave when the ovation was highest.

Here are 10 musicians we wish will respectful retire from music for the sake of their legacies.

1. Sound Sultan
This music star has been a mentor and big brother to so many artistes, we wish he would stick to this as the cold reception of his 7th album is an indication that his days on the microphone are over. Free the music.
 
2. Blackface
BlackFace planned to make a come back on the wings of ‘beef’ by calling out 2face, Tekno and Wizkid, but that did not work, as his new songs disappeared as fast as the ‘beefs’.
And after all Blacface’s  achievements with Plantashun boiz its time the dancehall king retires to something else.

3. 9ice
When 9ice decided to enter politics, he knew what he was doing. Being involved in politics is likely to pay him  than music. 2019 is around the corner. Now is the time to start campaigning.


4. Iceprince
When was the last time Ice  Prince had a hit? It’s been a while. He seems to not to be sure of what to do, rap or pop. But Chocolate City has given him the chance to discover new stars on his own label Super Cool Cats.


5. Ruggedman
The days of  Rugged’s rhymes and witty  punchlines were over a long time ago.
Rap is not working again as the likes of Phyno, Olamide and Reminisce hold forth in the rap again
Rugged should really ake time off, go for vacations, tour the world, and focus more on the clothing business.

6. D’Prince

To be honest, if it wasn’t for an Instagram video Don Jazzy shared on Sunday morning with D'Prince, most people have completely forgotten about his younger brother.


 7. Kayswitch
Kayswitch’s music career is dead, fullstop. He needs more than willpower to resurrect it.
 

8. Dbanj
At this juncture, it is clear to the Kokomaster that he needs to pay more attention to his  entrepreneurial abilities and forget about music. There’s nothing to prove anymore.
 
9. Jaywon
Jaywon leaving Kennis Music affecting his already dwindling career, and he dropped out of the minds of most people except for at the beginning of the year when people play ‘This Year’

10. Ill Bliss
The self acclaimed ‘Oga Boss’ whose only boss at Capital Hill. Phyno has gone. Chidinma has gone. Even Suspekt has moved on.Those two Headies plaque were retirement gifts in disguise, just in case you didn’t know.

Do you agree with this list? Let us know

- News24

