Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

20 man committee to oversee burial of Nollywood actress

Lagos - Veteran Yoruba actress Toyin Majekodunmi will be buried on March 3, reports Naij

Veteran actress Toyin Majekodunmi is the first casualty the Nigerian entertainment industry recorded in 2017. Iya Kike as she was fondly called died on Monday, January 2, 2017 after a battle with diabetes.

The burial plan of the Yoruba actress has been unveiled and a burial committee raised to that effect by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Producers' Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Lagos state chapter after consulting with her immediate family.

Iya Kike’s remain has been scheduled to be buried between March 2 and 3, 2017. She is survived by her actor husband Solomon Majekodunmi.

- News24