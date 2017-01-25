Hello 

FG orders investigation of BBNaija shooting in South Africa

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

2face Idibia to lead nationwide protest against government

25 January 2017, 15:30

Lagos - Music star 2face Idibia today January 25, 2017, has revealed plans to lead a protest against bad governance.

According to him, the Nigerian government has failed its people leading the country into an economic downturn.

See what he said below:

“FIRST MASSIVE NATIONWIDE PROTESTS ON THE 5TH OF FEBRUARY, 2017.

A call for good governance. 
A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide. 

A call for nationwide protests as we say No to the Executive, No to legislatures, No to judiciary... You have all failed us. 

We the people are tired. We can no longer continue with all of you. All your excuses and mistakes are not funny. We do not wish to continue with a system and government that is not working but afflicting the people. We the people of this country not living under the privileges of government allowances and remuneration have now accepted to take the bull by the horn to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day.

Where are the recovered looted funds? 

Why do we still have the executive arms and legislatures still enjoying their salaries and allowances while we hear there's no money to pay workers? 

Why do we still see ceaseless power failures with no explanation and hope of getting out of it unlike before? 

Why do we keep seeing peace talks in Niger Delta, fulani heardsmen and ipob without any solutions being reached, while the strategies keeps aggravating the people involved as political leaders stage forums to extort funds in the name of addressing their subjects? 

Why did we have petrol price rise to 145 for the sake of global oil price crash and removal of subsidy but such price is still being maintained despite significant re-awakening of the oil price from $30/barrel to $56/barrel? 

Who is to be held accountable for the sudden and continuous hike in price of commodities in the market, where for the first time in history, Nigeria is suddenly selling kerosene at 400 naira per litre as against 50 naira per litre, diesel at 300 naira per litre as against 100 naira per litre and petrol from 87 naira to 145 naira? Yet maintaining the same systems, environment and maybe a lesser money spending government.

There's need for Nigerians to rise against what is happening in this country having waited patiently for the legislatures that were elected to represent the people all to no avail.”

A photo posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on

Tags 2baba 2face idibia music economy
Dencia explains why she won’t help American Singer Azealia Banks

25 January 2017, 14:26
