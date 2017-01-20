A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

5 Nollywood actors to watch out for in 2017

1. Greg OJ

Greg OJ is an actor, and he proved it in 2016. The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Best Actor nominee featured in 2016 movies including "It's Her Day," "Just Not Married," "Room 315," "Arbitration" and "Sure L'ere."

Two of his movies screened at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. He also won his first movie award in 2016.

His upcoming 2017 movies include Stanlee Ohikhuare's "Behind the Wheels."

2. Seun Ajayi

It was impossible to not notice Seun Ajayi as Arinze in "Suru L'ere." With his apt interpretation of the character, Ajayi established himself as an actor to always watch out for.

In 2016, the TV series "Hustle," which features the actor alongside Shola Shobowale, made its debut on Africa Magic.

He also featured in the well-made movie "93 Days."

His role in the above-mentioned movies are enough reasons to anticipate whatever he has to offer in 2017.

Ajayi is also in the anticipated action comedy "Ojukokoro," which debuts in March.

3. Judith Audu

Audu had quite a year in 2016. The actress featured in her first cinema movie in 2016, and went ahead to feature in a total of six cinema movies - "Romance is Overrated," "Deeply Cut," "Just Not Married," "Gone Grey," "Colourless," "Yes, I don't."

She produced her first feature film "Just Not Married," which got to screen at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.

She also won several awards for her character Keji in the movie.

In 2017, the actress is part of upcoming movies including "Hakkunde," "Just Before I Do" among others.

4. Somkele Idhalama

In 2016, the talented Somkele Idhalama was the biggest revelation and breakout Nollywood star of the year.

The actress nabbed significant roles in three of 2016 most critically acclaimed movies - "The Arbitration," "93 Days" and "The Wedding Party."

These three movies were selected to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival as part of the festival’s city to city spotlight.

In 2016, the festival inducted its TIFF International Rising Stars and two actors were chosen - Somkele Idhalama and OC Ukeje.

In 2017, the actress features in two movies set for cinema release in February and March - "The Guest" and "Ojukokoro."

5. Rahama Sadau

In October 2016, Sadau was expelled from Kannywood by the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria for featuring in a romantic music video by Jos born singer, ClassiQ - that was the first time most people heard the name Rahama Sadau.

In that same October, the actress received and honoured Akon and Jeta Amata's invitation to Los Angeles to observe the making of their new film "The American King."

Following her expulsion, the actress featured in the EbonyLife TV series "Sons of the Caliphate," where she plays Binta.

In 2017, the actress will feature in upcoming Nollywood productions including "Hakunde," "Ajuwaya," "Light Will Come," and "Sons of the Caliphate season 2."

She will also release her latest self-produced movie "Rariya."



- News24