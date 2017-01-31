Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

5 reasons why Bobrisky and Donald Trump should be best friends

31 January 2017, 12:27

Most Read

Related Stories

Here are five reasons why  America’s president, Donald Trump and Nigeria’s Snap Chat king and cross dresser should be best friends because they have these things in common;

1. So many haters yet so many followers, and still so relevant

The point is no matter how much people claim to hate Donald Trump or bobrisky , no one wants to unfollow them, keep them off their lips, or ignore them into irrelevance. 

2. Their skin and hair are questionable 
No one understands why  Trump’s skin is the way it is, and his thin  hair, well has been the butt of too many jokes.As for our dear Bobrisky, being cross dresser means his hairstyles are meant for female heads, and the make up too. A sfor his skin someone once said  “Bobrisky will soon disappear into that his cream.”

3. They both recently acquired new, really big houses

Donald Trump is in the White House, courtesy of some wonderful Americans and the Electoral College; and Bobrisky has a  huge Mansion in Lekki, courtesy of the famously unkown ‘Bae’

4. They’re both social media sensations

In fact, social media is the only way we get our gist about them. In Trump’s case, it’s how we get info about how he plans to run America. Of course, for Trump, it’s Twitter (@realDonaldTrump), and for Bobrisky, it’s Snapchat (@bobriskyy). It’s amazing how active they are on these platforms and their following is insane

5. They are both happy and achieved their dreams
One important lesson we can take away from Trump’s ascent to the White House is that you can achieve WHATEVER it is you set out to achieve (as long as you have the cash and enough people backing you, doesn’t matter if they’re sane or nutjobs). In the same vain, Bobrisky has taught us that all you need to be happy in this Hot Pot of Beans we call life are:

• someone that loves you for you are (or who you’re becoming depending on the kind of cream you use)

• a great P.A. (personal assistant)

• some bored, jobless, or bad belle followers, and

• assertive confidence, the kind that makes people reevaluate their principles and life choices

- News24

Tags bobrisky donald trump entertainment
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Cynthia Morgan drops new single for Valentine’s Day

31 January 2017, 11:28
US president Donald Trump (Alex Brandon, AP)

US president Donald Trump (Alex Brandon, AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.