5 reasons why Bobrisky and Donald Trump should be best friends

Here are five reasons why America’s president, Donald Trump and Nigeria’s Snap Chat king and cross dresser should be best friends because they have these things in common;

1. So many haters yet so many followers, and still so relevant

The point is no matter how much people claim to hate Donald Trump or bobrisky , no one wants to unfollow them, keep them off their lips, or ignore them into irrelevance.

2. Their skin and hair are questionable

No one understands why Trump’s skin is the way it is, and his thin hair, well has been the butt of too many jokes.As for our dear Bobrisky, being cross dresser means his hairstyles are meant for female heads, and the make up too. A sfor his skin someone once said “Bobrisky will soon disappear into that his cream.”

3. They both recently acquired new, really big houses

Donald Trump is in the White House, courtesy of some wonderful Americans and the Electoral College; and Bobrisky has a huge Mansion in Lekki, courtesy of the famously unkown ‘Bae’

4. They’re both social media sensations

In fact, social media is the only way we get our gist about them. In Trump’s case, it’s how we get info about how he plans to run America. Of course, for Trump, it’s Twitter (@realDonaldTrump), and for Bobrisky, it’s Snapchat (@bobriskyy). It’s amazing how active they are on these platforms and their following is insane

5. They are both happy and achieved their dreams

One important lesson we can take away from Trump’s ascent to the White House is that you can achieve WHATEVER it is you set out to achieve (as long as you have the cash and enough people backing you, doesn’t matter if they’re sane or nutjobs). In the same vain, Bobrisky has taught us that all you need to be happy in this Hot Pot of Beans we call life are:

• someone that loves you for you are (or who you’re becoming depending on the kind of cream you use)

• a great P.A. (personal assistant)

• some bored, jobless, or bad belle followers, and

• assertive confidence, the kind that makes people reevaluate their principles and life choices

- News24