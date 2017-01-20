Hello 

Police authorities send Lagos Commissioner of Police back to school

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, will be leaving his position days after he was accused of being part of a plot to harm the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

5 reasons why Ebuka makes a good host for Big Brother Naija

20 January 2017, 12:03

Lagos - Ebuka Obi Uchendu will be the host of Big Brother Naija reality TV show. You can say the media personality has come ‘full circle’ 

The TV personality was a  housemate in the first installment of the show (known as Big Brother Nigeria then) and now he will be the host.

 His announcement has been greeted with lots of excitement and high expectations…and we know he won’t ‘fall our hand’.

  Here are five reasons, in no particular order, we believe Ebuka will make a good host!

1.      For the very obvious reason that he was on the show as a contestant, he is pretty much familiar with the trappings and intrigues of the show - no surprise there.

2.      He looks good on TV! Yes ladies you have our permission to drool. He will be some real eye candy for the next 11 weeks. 

3.      He is versatile! From his well-tailored suits and interrogatory posture on Rubbin’ Minds to his T-shirts and informal conversations on The Spot, Ebuka has mastered both roles that he slips into either effortlessly.

4.      Still on that tip, can we all agree that everything looks good on him? Put him in a tux, a shirt, an agbada or anisiagu top, he will still give you #stylegoals.

5.      Can we just take a moment to appreciate his signature laugh and captivating smile? We look forward to seeing a lot of that on the show.

Big Brother Naija starts next Sunday, 22 January

- News24

