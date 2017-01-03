The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

‘76’ to premiere in Ghana cinemas

Lagos - Award-winning historical drama, ’76 will premiere in cinemas in Ghana on Friday, January 6, 2017, reports TNS

The movie premiered in cinemas nationwide on November 26, 2016 after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival.

’76 was directed by Izu Ojukwu and it is about a young officer from the middle belt who gets entangled in a romantic relationship with a beautiful O-Level student from the Southeastern part of Nigeria, six years after the civil war.

Their budding romance was almost ruptured by endless military postings. Now heavily pregnant her walls came crumbling when the news of her husband’s involvement in a botched coup attempt hits the headlines.

It stars Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Chidi Mokeme, Memry Savanhu, Adonaija Owiriwa, Daniel K. Daniel, Nelly Ekwereogu and Shuaibu Ebenehi Adams.

