Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

Abia State donates N14million to Nollywood actor for kidney transplant

12 January 2017, 14:02

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has successfully raised the sum of N14million for the treatment of ailing Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche, reports Nigerian Films

The money was raised to carry out a kidney transplant.

The Governor donated the sum of N3million personally, while the state raised N10m for the actor while his Wife, the first Lady of Abia State also gave N1million to the family.

Also read: Nollywood actor thrown out of hospital over debts

The money is being raised   for the transplant that will be taking place abroad.

He was reportedly  evicted from the hospital where he has been for a long time, for the inability to pay his bills.

Read more at NigerianFilms


- News24

Tags prince james uche kidney transplant nollywood
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Armed robbers snatch Nigerian musician's Lexus jeep

12 January 2017, 13:01
(iStock)

(iStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.