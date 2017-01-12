Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Abia State donates N14million to Nollywood actor for kidney transplant

Lagos - Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has successfully raised the sum of N14million for the treatment of ailing Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche, reports Nigerian Films

The money was raised to carry out a kidney transplant.

The Governor donated the sum of N3million personally, while the state raised N10m for the actor while his Wife, the first Lady of Abia State also gave N1million to the family.

Also read: Nollywood actor thrown out of hospital over debts

The money is being raised for the transplant that will be taking place abroad.

He was reportedly evicted from the hospital where he has been for a long time, for the inability to pay his bills.

Read more at NigerianFilms





- News24