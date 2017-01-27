Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Actress and politician advise people to do more than protest

Lagos - Nollywood actress turned politician Funke Adesiyan took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the organized protest.

According to her, it is no longer enough to protest, but to also join governance and make a change.

Also read:2face Idibia to lead nationwide protest against government



A couple of days ago music star 2Baba made a call for a nationwide protest which was backed up by many other Stars like Yemi Alade, Davido, Burna Boy, Olamide and more.

2Baba later made it clear that he had not initiated the protest and rather he was giving voice, through his platform, to a message he had received.

