Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Actress and politician advise people to do more than protest

27 January 2017, 15:01

Lagos - Nollywood actress turned politician Funke Adesiyan took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the organized protest.

According to her, it is no longer enough to protest, but to also join  governance and make a change.

Also read:2face Idibia to lead nationwide protest against government

A couple of days ago music star 2Baba made a call for a nationwide protest which was backed up by many other Stars like Yemi Alade, Davido, Burna Boy, Olamide and more.

 2Baba later made it clear that he had not initiated the protest and rather he was giving voice, through his platform, to a message he had received.

When people ask me why I joined politics, I tell them from the truest of my heart that it is because I got tired of how things were being done in my country. It's not enough for us to protest, it's more important for us, youths of this beloved nation to get involved in governance. You could try many times before achieve it. Even if you fail all the time, you are a champion amongst those who didn't try at all. Lets look around us, we will realize that we the youths are the driving force of our nation. We are smart, intelligent, agile and we possess many more special qualities. Let's not waste it protesting to a deaf horse. I hereby advice we the youths of this nation, the most important part of nation building to rise and OCCUPY governance. Contest for public offices and be the change you so desire. God bless us all and God bless Nigeria. Funke Adesiyan. @seunoloketuyi @gbobaniyifemidavies @baddosneh @official2baba

A photo posted by Magajiah (@funkeadesiyan) on

-News24

- News24

Tags funke adesiyan 2face idibia protest nollywood
See Nollywood’s most ridiculous film title in recent times

27 January 2017, 13:44
Supporters of Gabonese opposition leader Jean Ping face security forces (unseen) blocking the demonstration trying to reach the electoral commission in Libreville. (Marco Longari, AFP)

