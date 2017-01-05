President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Airport cleaner inspired Adekunle Gold’s songs

Lagos - Singer, Adekunle Gold took to his twitter to narrate how a cleaner he met at Lagos airport inspired his music.

According to him, the lady walked up to him at the airport and he assumed she wanted to ask him for money.

However, he was disappointed in himself when he realized he made the wrong assumption as the lady only wanted to share her story with him so he could sing about it.

“This thread is one out of many ways i get inspiration to write my songs” he tweeted.

-News24



