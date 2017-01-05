President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Alex Ekubo is not single!

Lagos - Alex Ekubo is reportedly seriously dating super hot model, Fancy Acholonu, reports Pulse.ng

Reports say that the Nollywood actor who has never been linked with any woman before now is reportedly engaged in a serious relationship with the top model.

According to reports, the pair met sometime in 2016 and close sources say that the eligible bachelor is seriously considering marriage.

Although Ekubo was previously vocal about his single status, but has recently been quite on the issue.

- News24