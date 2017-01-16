Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

American OAP apologizes for saying Nigerians can’t speak English

Lagos - A couple of days ago an Atlanta-based American radio personality Steuyrockfdu said Nigerian could not speak English while interviewing the rap group Migos about their time in Lagos.

Nigerians saw this video of the interview and went on his personal Instagram page and called him out.

They reminded him that Nigerians speak very good English as that is even the country’s first language.

Now, the OAP has apologized for speaking out of order, he even brought out a colleague/friend to show he has no ill will towards Nigerians and that he even has Nigerian friends.

Nigerians going in on American radio personality @stueyrockfdu for saying they cant speak English while interviewing #Migos after their time in Naija A video posted by The_CommentSection NG ( TCS ) (@the_commentsection) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

We are addressing the issue at hand.... ???????????????? s/o 2 all the Nigerians!!! @stueyrockfdu @startercam @residentafrican #RiseUp #Atlanta #Falcons A video posted by J Nicks (@stueyrockfdu) on Jan 14, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

