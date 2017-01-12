Armed robbers snatch Nigerian musician's Lexus jeep

Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Lagos - Rapper Seriki’s Lexus jeep was snatched away from him and he took to his Instagram page to announce the details of the stolen vehicle.

Seriki was attacked on Glover Street, Ebute Meta area of Lagos and his blue Lexus 330 was snatched by the robbers.

He gave the vehicle registration number of the stolen car as KRD 839 EC with a chassis number, 2T2HA31U26C100985. He implored anyone who sees it or has any information about the car to call 08020683946.

The local rapper has worked with several artists like 9ice, Olamide, Reminisce, Artquake, Lord of Ajasa, Vector and others.

