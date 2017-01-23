Hello 

Army officer attacks Nigeria’s service chiefs

A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

Beverly Osu now into same-sex relationship?

23 January 2017, 16:03

Lagos - Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu is in trouble for alleging that actress Beverly Osu is a victim of child molestation. 

This all began  after Beverly’s kissing video with Namibian BFF Maria Nepembe surfaced on social media, sparking rumours that the two women are in a relationship.

It was when Uche decided to add to the fire by making unconfirmed claims about the actress’ history and making ignorant claims about same-sex relationship.

Also read:Yemi Alade features Imeh Bishop and Beverly Osu in ‘Tumbum’

“I understand that some of our celebrities were molested at tender ages, I feel so sad about that because I am against child molestation. In fact, I believe anyone who molest a child should be locked up in a maximum prison for at least 200 Years with hard labor,” he said.

From the controversial video posted, one would initially think the two girls who are friends fooling around but it seems they are doing just more than that.

Shame! Shame!! Shame!!! The kind of "pikins" born now a days are a complete mistake. They are generations of wastefulness. I understand that some of our celebrities were molested at tender ages, I feel so sad about that because I am against child molestation. In fact, I believe anyone who molest a child should be locked up in a maximum prison for at least 200 Years with hard labor. But let us face the fact, just because your Uncle sexually molested you when you were a little child doesn't mean you should turn yourself into something else. I understand the trauma and pains, the agony of being abused. I understand the physical, psychological and emotional pains that a young girl goes through, but becoming a lesbian in broad day light is not something a good woman should indulge in. I know most of our female celebs struggle with lesbianism, its like a secret habit many of them have been trying to come out of but can't. We are Africans, let us behave like one and not behave like imbeciles, the funny thing is that even the lower animals don't practice this devilish act, a female dog will always mate with a male dog, same goes for Pigs, goats just to mention but a few... But its crazy that grown up female adults stoop so low as to sleeping and mating with each other. Please if you have no shame, remember you have so many kids looking up to you as their role models. Practice your lesbianism indoors, and stop advertising your foolishness in public. Anyways, i will be having series of prayer sessions for your soul, because you are a beautiful woman with so much potentials, but if you allow the devil to steal away your grace, you will be miserable for a very long time. #repost #repostapp #reposting #nollywood #regrann #fun #lol #LagosNigeria #model #instagram #fashion #love #nigeria #instapics

A photo posted by Uche Maduagwu (@uchemaduagwu) on

-News24

- News24

Tags beverly osu gay lesbians
Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

