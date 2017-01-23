Beverly Osu now into same-sex relationship?

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.
A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”
Lagos - Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu is in trouble for alleging that actress Beverly Osu is a victim of child molestation.
This all began after Beverly’s kissing video with Namibian BFF Maria Nepembe surfaced on social media, sparking rumours that the two women are in a relationship.
It was when Uche decided to add to the fire by making unconfirmed claims about the actress’ history and making ignorant claims about same-sex relationship.
Also read:Yemi Alade features Imeh Bishop and Beverly Osu in ‘Tumbum’
“I understand that some of our celebrities were molested at tender ages, I feel so sad about that because I am against child molestation. In fact, I believe anyone who molest a child should be locked up in a maximum prison for at least 200 Years with hard labor,” he said.
From the controversial video posted, one would initially think the two girls who are friends fooling around but it seems they are doing just more than that.
Shame! Shame!! Shame!!! The kind of "pikins" born now a days are a complete mistake. They are generations of wastefulness. I understand that some of our celebrities were molested at tender ages, I feel so sad about that because I am against child molestation. In fact, I believe anyone who molest a child should be locked up in a maximum prison for at least 200 Years with hard labor. But let us face the fact, just because your Uncle sexually molested you when you were a little child doesn't mean you should turn yourself into something else. I understand the trauma and pains, the agony of being abused. I understand the physical, psychological and emotional pains that a young girl goes through, but becoming a lesbian in broad day light is not something a good woman should indulge in. I know most of our female celebs struggle with lesbianism, its like a secret habit many of them have been trying to come out of but can't. We are Africans, let us behave like one and not behave like imbeciles, the funny thing is that even the lower animals don't practice this devilish act, a female dog will always mate with a male dog, same goes for Pigs, goats just to mention but a few... But its crazy that grown up female adults stoop so low as to sleeping and mating with each other. Please if you have no shame, remember you have so many kids looking up to you as their role models. Practice your lesbianism indoors, and stop advertising your foolishness in public. Anyways, i will be having series of prayer sessions for your soul, because you are a beautiful woman with so much potentials, but if you allow the devil to steal away your grace, you will be miserable for a very long time. #repost #repostapp #reposting #nollywood #regrann #fun #lol #LagosNigeria #model #instagram #fashion #love #nigeria #instapicsA photo posted by Uche Maduagwu (@uchemaduagwu) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:52am PST
A photo posted by Uche Maduagwu (@uchemaduagwu) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:52am PST
