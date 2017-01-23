A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

Beverly Osu now into same-sex relationship?

Lagos - Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu is in trouble for alleging that actress Beverly Osu is a victim of child molestation.

This all began after Beverly’s kissing video with Namibian BFF Maria Nepembe surfaced on social media, sparking rumours that the two women are in a relationship.

It was when Uche decided to add to the fire by making unconfirmed claims about the actress’ history and making ignorant claims about same-sex relationship.

“I understand that some of our celebrities were molested at tender ages, I feel so sad about that because I am against child molestation. In fact, I believe anyone who molest a child should be locked up in a maximum prison for at least 200 Years with hard labor,” he said.



From the controversial video posted, one would initially think the two girls who are friends fooling around but it seems they are doing just more than that.

-News24



