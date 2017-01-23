Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Big Brother Naija re-launched with 12 contestants

23 January 2017, 10:26

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The reality TV series Big Brother Nigeria, was on Sunday re-launched as “Big Brother Naija” with 12 contestants also known as “housemates”, after 10 years of holding its first edition.


Award-winning Nigerian singers Yemi Alade, Flavour and ‘K9’ performed live during the launch.


The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a former housemate who introduced the housemates said he remains one of the biggest supporter of the show.


“Ten years ago I was a housemate, today I am one of their biggest supporters,” Obi-Uchendu said.

The Managing Director of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, expressed delight on their choice of the host.

Also read:5 reasons why Ebuka makes a good host for Big Brother Naija


“We are particularly excited to have Ebuka as host of Big Brother Naija.


“This was the platform that unearthed his potentials and propelled him to stardom.


NAN reports that every Sunday on the show, viewers are expected to witness an eviction of a housemate.


The winner of the 11-week contest will be given 25 million naira cash prize and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV car.


The series will run for 78 days and end on April 9.


NAN reports that the Big Brother Naija which was introduced in 2006, is a special Nigerian version of the continental show Big Brother Africa.

It was specially coined to suit the viewing interest of the Nigerian viewers who largely expressed displeasure over the controversial “Shower Hour” and nudity.

-NAN

- NAN

Tags big brother naija
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Ooni of Ife to turn ancient town to tourism haven

23 January 2017, 10:26

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.