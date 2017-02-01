Hello 

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

Big Brother Naija : Three Housemates up for eviction

01 February 2017, 10:00

Abuja -  Miyonse, Efe and Soma have been nominated for eviction on Sunday from the on-going Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show.

The housemate with the least votes from viewers and fans will be evicted from the house.

In order to save their favourite housemates to continue in the house, fans have taken to social media platforms to canvass for votes for the housemate of their choice.

Here are some of the tweets;


@MissAmadi,“RT if you want Miyonse to stay, he was the only one that tried pleasing the viewers by getting hooked with a babe, only say the babe na snake.’’

@SuzzyJay, “Please RT if you want SOMA in the house, #BBNaija is my sweetheart.’’

Also read:9 reasons Big Brother Naija will be exciting even without shower hour


@Adaezeu, “I already voted Miyonse, his Casanova antiques(antics) keeps us all in pure suspense and keeps our tongues wagging.’’


@ChuChuBeyonce, “let’s not think Efe is safe, let’s vote for him so that what happened in 2014 won’t repeat itself again.’’


@Razzy_mme, “If Efe should leave this house on Sunday… then I will be sure #BBNaija is not following votes… Retweet if you agree.’’


@SteveChuks, “TEAM SOMA, TEAM SOMA! Please and please vote to keep Soma in the house, I am begging you guys.’’

Highlight of the 10-week show include the weekly eviction of a housemate on Sunday, as the 14 housemates compete for the cash the prize of N25 million and a brand new Kia Sorento. 

-NAN

- NAN

