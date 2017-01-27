Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Bisi Alimi reacts to Nollywood’s portrayal of a gay relationship

Lagos - Bisi Alimi, a gay rights activist who became the first Nigerian to come out of the closet on television, has reacted to a portrayal of gay relationships in a Nollywood movie.

Alimi took to his Instagram page to share a clip from the movie which he described as 'stupid' and a 'piece of dustbin bullshit.'

Also read:PHOTOS: Bisi Alimi reveals how he became gay

The movie features Femi Adebayo as a homosexual who is married but is cheating on his man with another.

He got married to his gay partner last year in the United Kingdom.

-News24



- News24