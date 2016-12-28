Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Bobrisky haters are in big trouble!

Lagos - The famous cross dresser and bleaching cream expert, promised to show his haters ‘pepper’ in 2017.

The king of Snapchat made his threat known via his Instagram page.

Earlier in December he flew to England to meet with fans in London, and the event turned out to be a successful one.

According to folks on Twitter, the entry fee to see the SnapChat star was £20.

Many fans trooped to the event center and almost mobbed Bobrisky as they struggled to sit and take selfies with him.

