A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

Bobrisky turns to prayer point

Lagos - Singer and comedian, Tunde Ednut, threw shades at snap chat king/queen Bobrisky in an Instagram post that was full of insinuations.

The post which came with a photo of Bobrisky, and read:

"Good Afternoon guys... may this week not be "Rough"... may this week show us its real colour and not camouflage. God bless you all.... from Tunde Nut”

He is not the first person to throw shades at Bobrisky as Popular comedian and media personality Nedu had last year threatened to give the cross dresser a hot slap because of his antics.

