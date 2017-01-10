Hello 

Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

British music star to feature Wizkid’s artists in new album

10 January 2017, 13:01

London - British singer Ed Sheeran, crooner of the popular Grammy award winning record 'Thinking out loud' collaborates with Ghanaian singer Fuse ODG and group R2Bees, reports Pulse.ng

He reveals he has a song on his forthcoming third album "Divide" recorded in Twi, the Ghanaian dialect, though he recorded five songs in the local dialect that features Ghana's R2Bees and Fuse ODG.

"There is a full song in Twi on the album coming out featuring Fuse, me and R2Bees," he says.

He says he had the most fun recording with Fuse  in the language Twi, alongside his mates, back in Ghana last tear 2016, and also talked about a certain drink Fuse and his friends were having that made them alert and full of life during the studio sessions.

R2Bees are signed to Wizkid’s  StarBoy Records.

Read more at Pulse.ng


- News24

Tags wizkid ed sheeran fuse odg r2bees music
