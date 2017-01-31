Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

Broadcaster urge NBC to conduct survey of campus radio stations

31 January 2017, 14:04

Most Read

Related Stories

‎Minna - The General Manager, Ultimate FM Campus Radio Station, College of Education Minna, Mrs Celine Alkali, has urged the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to conduct a survey of all campus radio stations in the country and transform the good ones to mega stations.‎

Alkali made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna.‎

She said that there were many strict measures put in place by the NBC, limiting some Ultimate FM campus radio stations that would not allow the stations to expand.

“The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission should review some of its Code of Conduct that has been in operation for so long.‎

“They are so many measures put in place that will not allow us to fly; as these measures are constraining us from moving forward,’’ she said.‎

Alkali said that there were some programmes that were money-driven, that  ought to run but were restricted by the NBC.

She said that telecommunication-oriented programmes that were money-driven  and should be sponsored by communication companies, were being restricted from running.

“As a campus radio station, we are constrained to sponsor such because they are restricted; they see it as a big deal‎ and restrict us from doing jingles or adverts for multi-national companies,’’ Alkali said.

She said that the defaults in some of the regulations cost the station N3 million last year, adding that they were being careful with the programmes and jingles they aired.

“We are urging NBC to give us  the liberty to go for bigger licence rather than restricting us to just what they offer to us,’’ she said.‎
‎‎
‎‎Alkali said some of the radio stations in the country were still operating with  provisional licences but ultimate FM Minna had a five-year licence.

- NAN

Tags nbc radio stations
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

5 reasons why Bobrisky and Donald Trump should be best friends

31 January 2017, 12:27
iStock

iStock

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.