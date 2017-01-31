Broadcaster urge NBC to conduct survey of campus radio stations

‎Minna - The General Manager, Ultimate FM Campus Radio Station, College of Education Minna, Mrs Celine Alkali, has urged the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to conduct a survey of all campus radio stations in the country and transform the good ones to mega stations.‎

Alkali made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna.‎

She said that there were many strict measures put in place by the NBC, limiting some Ultimate FM campus radio stations that would not allow the stations to expand.

“The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission should review some of its Code of Conduct that has been in operation for so long.‎

“They are so many measures put in place that will not allow us to fly; as these measures are constraining us from moving forward,’’ she said.‎

Alkali said that there were some programmes that were money-driven, that ought to run but were restricted by the NBC.

She said that telecommunication-oriented programmes that were money-driven and should be sponsored by communication companies, were being restricted from running.

“As a campus radio station, we are constrained to sponsor such because they are restricted; they see it as a big deal‎ and restrict us from doing jingles or adverts for multi-national companies,’’ Alkali said.

She said that the defaults in some of the regulations cost the station N3 million last year, adding that they were being careful with the programmes and jingles they aired.

“We are urging NBC to give us the liberty to go for bigger licence rather than restricting us to just what they offer to us,’’ she said.‎

‎‎Alkali said some of the radio stations in the country were still operating with provisional licences but ultimate FM Minna had a five-year licence.

- NAN