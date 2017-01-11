Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Brymo releases video for ‘Billion Naira Dream’

Lagos - Singing sensation, Olawale Ashimi better known as Brymo has released the video for his song ‘Billion Naira Dream‘

Co-directed by cinematographers, Dare (of Drhey Studios) and Uche Chukwu (Campfire Films), the video is third video shot to promote the ‘Klitôris’ album.

Also read:I was enslaved by Chocolate City says Brymo

The singer was in a long legal battle with his former label Chocolate City.

According to him, he was basically enslaved, merely working for the label without making earnings.

-News24



- News24