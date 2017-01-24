Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Brymo says that he is going to hell after death

Lagos - Son of a carpenter, Brymo, has revealed he is going straight to hell after death.

According to him, good people go there after their death.

Also read:I was enslaved by Chocolate City says Brymo

He took to Twitter on January 23, 2017, saying, "When I die I am going straight to hell, its where all the good people go."

He released his latest auditory offering titled ‘Klitoris’ last year.

When I die I am going straight to hell, its where all the good people go. — Olofo'ro (@BrymOlawale) January 23, 2017

