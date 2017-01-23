Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Burna Boy says he won’t accept less than $50 000

Lagos - Music star Burna Boy is keeping it real on his social media page.

He wants people with potential offers for performances and appearances to know that he won’t be taking anything less than $50,000.

Also read:WATCH:Burna Boy asked 'stupid' Fela question

He put up a series of posts on his Instagram page to announce how he just got $100 000 and that he and his “people” don’t want offers less than $50 000.

“Don't call me or my people for nothing less than 50. F**k your offers. #Rock$T??r” he wrote on Instagram.

A video posted by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Don't call me or my people for nothing less than 50. Fuck your offers. #Rock$T??r A video posted by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

-News24



- News24