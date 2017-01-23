Hello 

Army officer attacks Nigeria’s service chiefs

A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

Burna Boy says he won’t accept less than $50 000

23 January 2017, 12:34

Lagos - Music star Burna Boy is keeping it real on his social media page.

 He wants people with potential offers for performances and appearances to know that he won’t be taking anything less than $50,000.

Also read:WATCH:Burna Boy asked 'stupid' Fela question

He put up a series of posts on his Instagram page to announce  how he just got $100 000 and that he and his “people” don’t want offers less than $50 000.

“Don't call me or my people for nothing less than 50. F**k your offers. #Rock$T??r” he wrote on Instagram.

A video posted by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram) on

Don't call me or my people for nothing less than 50. Fuck your offers. #Rock$T??r

A video posted by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram) on

-News24

Tags burnaboy music dollars
A South Korean bank clerk works next to bundles of US banknotes at the head office of Korea Exchange Bank in Seoul. (Ahn Young-joon, AP, file)

A South Korean bank clerk works next to bundles of US banknotes at the head office of Korea Exchange Bank in Seoul. (Ahn Young-joon, AP, file)

