Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Burnaboy, Davido joins planned nationwide protest

Lagos- Music legend, 2face Idibia announced on Instagram that there will be a massive nationwide protest on February 5, 2017 against the Nigerian Government.

Now he's getting more support from fellow musicians.

Burna Boy tweeted this afternoon that 'he's ready to die for the cause', and Davido said that he will be part of the protest.

2face Idibia to lead nationwide protest against government

According to 2baba the Nigerian government has failed its people leading the country into an economic downturn, hence the planned protests

Make all men wey dey dis BG fallout for this March. I personally never believed that marching helps anything but it's Beta Dan nothing!????#7 https://t.co/lAORNqqGqj — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) January 25, 2017

I galant with you my brother .. we go full ground ???? https://t.co/AfIIiJQkIZ — Davido (@iam_Davido) January 25, 2017

