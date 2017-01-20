The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, will be leaving his position days after he was accused of being part of a plot to harm the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Chibundu Onuzo launches second novel

Lagos - Award winning Nigerian author Chibundu Onuzo launched her second novel, titled ‘Welcome to Lagos’

There was a live band, live poetry, and a surprise musical performance by Chibundu that took everybody present straight back to the streets of Lagos.

Onuzo was in conversation with Ellah Allfrey, and she spoke about her inspiration for the novel, her faith, her experiences living in England and much more.

Chibundu Onuzo’s first novel, The Spider King's Daughter, won a Betty Trask Award, was shortlisted for the Dylan Thomas Prize and the Commonwealth Book Prize, and was longlisted for the Desmond Elliott Prize and the Etisalat Prize for Literature.



She is completing a PhD on the West African Students' Union at King's College London.

-News24



