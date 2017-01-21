Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Cobhams Asuquo set to finally release an album

Lagos - Ace hitmaker , Cohbams Asuquo has announced the date of release for his own album.

The maestro musician made this known via social media, saying it took him five years to get it ready.

Also read:Cobhams Asuquo collaborates with drumming band, Èkó Samba

"On the 12th of March 2017, something special is happening, my album is finally coming out...", Cobhams says with great enthusiasm.

Cobhams is responsible for producing critically acclaimed albums such as Bez's debut album "Super Sun" and Asa's debut album "Asa".

As an artist he has released beautiful songs such as 'Ordinary people'.

-News24



