Comedy is not interesting says Teju Babyface

Lagos - Teju Babyface left acting and standup comedy to host of The Teju Babyface Show, reports NigerianFilms

He said that comedy was no longer interesting to him, and that he was not enjoying it.

“The truth is that I have never known what I wanted to do with my life. But, there was a time when comedy was all that I wanted to do. That was when it was my bread and butter. I got to a point where I was no longer enjoying it as much as I used to do. Then an opportunity opened up for me and I started the talk show,” he said.

“I realised that a talk show, such as we do, was never designed to be produced by an independent producer. I felt that it was an anomaly. So we had to stop after a while and re-strategise. We decided that if we had to do the show ourselves and there was no television network that would take the proactive responsibility of investing in this kind of programme, and if all they want us to do is produce it and buy airtime; we had to sit down and plan properly. That was why we stopped,” he added.

Read more at NigeriaFilms





- News24