COSON intensifies efforts to ensure debts owed it are paid in 2017

Lagos - The Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), has assured members that efforts are being made to ensure that debts owed the organisation are paid this year.

The Chairman of COSON, Chief Tony Okoroji said this in a statement issued by Chibueze Okereke, the Public Relations Officer on Monday in Lagos.

Okoroji said that he was looking forward to starting discussions soon with the newly constituted John Momoh led Executive of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) on the significant debts owed COSON.

The chairman urged key players in the industry to have faith, adding that it was capable of playing a key role in revitalising Nigeria’s struggling economy in 2017.

He added that the government was beginning to understand the potential of the creative sector, and had shown willingness to activate a number of initiatives for the growth of the industry.

“The Attorney-General of the federation has assured me that he will take all necessary steps to ensure that the Private Copy Levy scheme is activated without further delay.

“This will bring a new stream of income to musicians, movie makers, authors, and publishers among others.

“The attorney-general also promised that the Nigerian Copyright Commission will be revitalised and given the muscle to protect producers and investors in the creative industries,” he said.

Okoroji said that COSON was partnering with the telecommunications industry to fast-track development in the industry.

“At the end of 2016, we began a major conversation with MTN, the biggest telecommunications company in the country.

“Imagine the possibilities if we begin to speak with one voice with the ‘telcos’ and work together to harness the huge potential of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“This will eventually benefit all the parties and our country,” he said.

Okoroji also said that he had discussed with the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and was convinced of a positive outcome of their chat.

“The minister is clearly taking steps to get the National Endowment Fund for the Arts up and running.

“This should provide needed funding for different projects in the sector.

“There is also the growing engagement with the Tony Elumelu Foundation which the minister is supporting.’’

Okoroji, who was a former chairman of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), added that work would soon commence in the newly acquired ‘COSON HOUSE’ in Ikeja.

“By the second quarter of 2017, COSON should move its operations from Opebi to an ultra-modern edifice, with the space and technology to properly drive the organisation.’’

-NAN



