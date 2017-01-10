Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Couple alert: Nollywood actress kisses Small Doctor

Lagos - Nollywood actress Toyin Aimakhu (or Abraham) and popular musician Small Doctor locked lips recently.

Small Doctor released the picture on Instagram where he was kissing the actress who had a controversial 2016.

Both entertainers were kissing on the set of Toyin’s upcoming film Alakada Reloaded.

The film also stars Bidemi Kosoko, Woli Arole, Lala Akindoju, Alibaba, Lilian Esoro, Mr Latin, Yomi Fabiyi and others.

Alakada RELOADED.. It Seems It's High Time I Switch To ACTING??????... iyanu MASHELE SOONEST????. @toyin_abraham @oyinelebuibon A photo posted by @iam_smalldoctor on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:42am PST

