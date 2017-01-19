CUTENESS: Rapper’s daughter represents Nigeria in America

Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Lagos - Nigerian-American rapper, Wale‘s daughter, Oluwakemi is representing her fatherland in a onesie.

Wale shared the adorable photo of the cute little baby wearing a onesie with the Nigerian Coat of Arms.

Also read:Wale sued after collecting N11 million to perform

The rapper was sued after failing to show up for the New York edition One Africa Music Fest that held in August 2016.

He was paid $25 000 to come perform but he did not show up, and was sued by the organizers.

