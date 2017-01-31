Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Cynthia Morgan drops new single for Valentine’s Day

Lagos - The reggae/dancehall act expresses her love for her significant other in this mellow number entitled 'In Love'.

“In Love” serves as her first single in 2017.

Also read:Cynthia Morgan attacks Yung6ix for ‘leaking’ her song

She had a misunderstanding with fellow musician, Yung6ix over a leaked song.

She was not happy that the song was leaked as she was not satisfied with her verse on the song and requested for it to be fixed.

