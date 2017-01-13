Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Davido and Akon get Presidential welcome in Gabon

Lagos - American-born Senegalese singer and rapper Akon and Nigerian singer Davido have arrived Gabon.

The superstar duo arrived ahead of the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Gabon 2017 (also referred to as AFCON 2017 or CAN 2017), which will kick off on Saturday.

They were both personally received by the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Akon and Davido are part of Berklee College of Music on the Road workshop program in Libreville, Gabon.

The workshop is hosted in conjunction with the African Music Institute (AMI), a new music school set to open in September 2017.

High-life singer Flavour and Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platinumz are the headline acts for the opening of the football fiesta.

In Gabon with my guys @davidoofficial , @efe_one and the team with @berkleecollege launching the first African Music institute A photo posted by Akon Official (@akon) on Jan 12, 2017 at 10:19am PST

-News24



- News24