Davido confirms sack of manager

Lagos - Davido has confirmed that he and longtime manager Kamal Ajiboye have officially parted ways.

He made it evident in a new Snapchat conversation with his hypeman Special Spesh as documented by Instablog9ja.

He initially insinuated he was done with manager Kamal in an earlier snap saying he wasn't going to leave his life in the hands of anyone again, adding he was going to be his own manager.

It follows from the snap that Kamal has not left Davido in one peace, given the fears playfully allayed by Spesh that Kamal had some 'Juju' powers he will use against Davido, and Davido coming out to say Kamal can't do nothing as he has protection from God.

"Kamal no go leave us no matter how hard we try, the Juju too strong," Spesh remarked.

Davido commented saying:

"No Juju you'll do will work for me, Baba God by my side...You know yourself, I'm covered with the blood of Jesus, my friends, my family, my work, my life, AMEN Kingspesh!!!

He however went on to add, saying "Why is everyone so happy that nigga gone. LMAO. The list of people saying 'Thank God' is too long, Don't step on your toes while you're up because you'll never know when your time would be up."

Davido signed Kamal Ajiboye as manager in 2011 after parting ways with former manager Asa Asika.

