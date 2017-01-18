Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Davido fires manager of six years

Lagos -Davido Music Worldwide boss Davido has sacked his talent manager, Kamal Ajiboye, reports Punch

He also announced that he would be managing himself for the year 2017 because he doesn’t want to put his life in another man’s hand.

Ajiboye has worked with the DMW boss for about six years.

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke made the shocking announcement via his snapchat on Tuesday.

The move came after the Aye crooner dropped a single, Prayer, with one of his label signee, Mayorkun.

Read more at Punch





