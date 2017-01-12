Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Davido reveals his New Year's resolutions

Lagos - Davido has just revealed his New Year's resolution.

The singer took to Instagram on January 10, 2017, sharing a new photo of himself with five fingers raised."Think Big. Be Positive. Know your shit. Mind your Business. Pray to God ... 2017," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Davido has added a Mercedes 2017 GLA250 to his collection of luxurious rides.Worth over N10.5m, the DMW boss took to Snapchat to show off his latest ride.

This means under 14 days, Davido has gotten two cars worth millions of Naira.14 days ago, he flaunted a brand new 2017 Range Rover with the caption, "Zero recession".

?Think Big. Be Positive. Know your shit. Mind your Business. Pray to God ... 2017 ???? A photo posted by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:51am PST

