Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

D'banj releases 5 videos by artists under C.R.E.A.M platform

Lagos - Kokomaster, D'banj releases five new videos for the winners of his CREAM initiative on the CREAM platform.

The newly released videos are that of Rayce, TK Swag, MKJ, Leke Benson and Legend Courage who are winners in their category.

C.R.E.A.M stands for Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music.

Also read:D’banj launches ‘Cream’ for youths

A platform that provides creative minds the opportunity to have their song recorded, help them shoot standard videos and collaboration with artiste of their choice.

D'banj launched the CREAM platform to contribute positively to the development of the music industry in Nigeria and help those in need of it find their feet and

put their best foot forward in the entertainment industry

.

-News24



- News24