Dencia explains why she won’t help American Singer Azealia Banks

Atlanta - American singer Azealia Banks is currently trying to shoot a new music video and one of her fans suggested she asks Cameroonian/Nigerian musician Dencia.

“Ask your manager to find you a sponsor for your next music video. That way you won’t have to spend your money. Maybe Dencia? @AZEALIABANKSNYC”. A fan tweeted.

The suggestion was made, and Dencia’s name included because Dencia had sponsored Azealia Banks before.

Dencia took to her Twitter page to say that Azealia doesn’t deserve help from anyone.

She tweeted:

“I helped her pay her rents,psych bills,hotel bills etc but she is a racist piece of shit that doesn't deserve help from no1”

