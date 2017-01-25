Hello 

FG orders investigation of BBNaija shooting in South Africa

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

Dencia explains why she won’t help American Singer Azealia Banks

25 January 2017, 14:26

Atlanta - American singer Azealia Banks is currently trying to shoot a new music video and one of her fans suggested  she asks Cameroonian/Nigerian musician Dencia.

 “Ask your manager to find you a sponsor for your next music video. That way you won’t have to spend your money. Maybe Dencia? @AZEALIABANKSNYC”. A  fan tweeted.

The suggestion was made, and Dencia’s name included because Dencia had sponsored Azealia Banks before.

Also read:WATCH: Dencia battles comedian over Whitenicious

Dencia took to her Twitter page to say that Azealia doesn’t deserve help from anyone.

She tweeted:

“I helped her pay her rents,psych bills,hotel bills etc but she is a racist piece of shit that doesn't deserve help from no1”


-News24

- News24

Tags dencia azealia banks music
Julius Agwu set to return to Nigeria

25 January 2017, 14:08

&nbps;

