Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

E-money’s wife fires shots at Harrysong

Lagos - E-Money's wife, Juliet Okonkwo has finally shared her thoughts on the ongoing drama between Five Star Music and Harrysong.

She shared her thoughts on Instagram on Monday where she tacitly warned Harrysong about ‘bitting the hand that once fed him’

She wrote:

"Never break the pot that once gave you water .Never bite the hands that once fed you. Never despise the home that once gave you shelter.

Never punch holes in the umbrella that once gave you cover. Never insult the breasts that once gave pleasure. And never malign the church that once gave you fire. If , for now you have outgrown their usefulness, leave them intact , and go quietly and honourably. For it may be the time and season of Breakthrough for others also . Becareful how you close a door. Never ever bang it, you may need to walk through that same door tomorrow. Have a Blessed Week Friends"

Never break the pot that once gave you water .Never bite the hands that once fed you. Never despise the home that once gave you shelter. Never punch holes in the umbrella that once gave you cover. Never insult the breasts that once gave pleasure. And never malign the church that once gave you fire. If , for now you have outgrown their usefulness, leave them intact , and go quietly and honourably. For it may be the time and season of Breakthrough for others also . Becareful how you close a door. Never ever bang it, you may need to walk through that same door tomorrow.

Have a Blessed Week Friends"

-News24

- News24