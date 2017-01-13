Eva Alordiah slams fan who called her 'Lord of the rings'

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.
Lagos - Eva Alordiah has said she holds the right to get married whenever she deems fit despite her engagement to King Caesar, a television personality.
A fan criticised the singer’s fiance for not marrying her, one year after his proposal.
The criticism didn’t sit well with Alordiah who took to Instagram to write an epistle explaining why she has not yet married.
Alordiah also insinuated she’s not yet ready for marriage and that it would eventually happen whenever she “becomes the woman” she wants to be.
The rapper wrote: “How can you, with all humanness in you say ‘This guy has no shame, since 2015 he proposed and no wedding, Is she Lord of the Rings?’ I read that comment from @princessnwaroh and felt deeply insulted.“That was a weak attempt at comedy if she was trying to be funny. It is my ring. If a wedding happens, it would be my wedding.
“Have you wondered if the girl in question is ready for marriage? So because I am engaged I must marry? It is my engagement, it is only a promise of loyalty between two people. If I decide I am going to hold the record for longest engagement ever, I’d hold it. How does that have anything to do with shame for any man? For my man?
Caesar proposed to the singer/make-up artiste on January 1, 2016, at the Headies 2015 awards held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
A video posted by Eva (@ievaalordiah) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:03pm PST
