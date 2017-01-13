Hello 

'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Eva Alordiah slams fan who called her 'Lord of the rings'

13 January 2017, 14:20

Lagos - Eva Alordiah has said she holds the right to get married whenever she deems fit despite her engagement to King Caesar, a television personality.

A fan criticised the singer’s fiance for not marrying her, one year after his proposal.

The criticism didn’t sit well with Alordiah who took to Instagram to write an epistle explaining why she has not yet married.

Alordiah also insinuated she’s not yet ready for marriage and that it would eventually happen whenever she “becomes the woman” she wants to be.

The rapper wrote: “How can you, with all humanness in you say ‘This guy has no shame, since 2015 he proposed and no wedding, Is she Lord of the Rings?’ I read that comment from @princessnwaroh and felt deeply insulted.“That was a weak attempt at comedy if she was trying to be funny. It is my ring. If a wedding happens, it would be my wedding.

“Have you wondered if the girl in question is ready for marriage? So because I am engaged I must marry? It is my engagement, it is only a promise of loyalty between two people. If I decide I am going to hold the record for longest engagement ever, I’d hold it. How does that have anything to do with shame for any man? For my man?

Caesar proposed to the singer/make-up artiste on January 1, 2016, at the Headies 2015 awards held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

How can you, with all humanness in you say "This guy has no Shame, since 2015 he proposed and no wedding, Is she Lord of the Rings?" I read that comment from @princessnwaroh and felt deeply insulted. That was a weak attempt at comedy if she was trying to be funny. It is my ring. If a wedding happens, it would be my wedding. Have you wondered if the girl in question is ready for Marriage? So because I am engaged I must marry? It is my engagement, it is only a promise of loyalty between two people. If I decide I am going to hold the Record for longest engagement ever, I'd hold it. How does that have anything to do with shame for any man? For my man? Last night, I learned how the words people use with us can influence us to several different types of actions. That hateful comment of hers made me type back to her "Shut Your face before you make yourself look ugly online. Ain't cute for a cute girl like you." Am I proud of myself when I see that comment next to my name? No, not really. Tit for tat never makes the love go round. But at the time of my writing that, I just really wanted to shut her face. *sigh* We have spent many years degrading and berating our Women for not marrying early, then the woman gets engaged and you chew the man for not marrying her sharp sharp. How is this supposed to end? I was a girl just yesterday. I am learning to become a woman. And I have the most supportive human being in King Caesar holding my hand as I learn these ropes. Now that's outta the way, I just wanna say, "I want to have kids, I wish I had one at 19. I want to have a family as beautiful and full of Live as the one my Parents have created for us. I want to marry my best friend when I do finally accept the time. Until then, I WILL PROTECT MY POWER TO CHOOSE FOR MYSELF WHEN I AM READY TO GET MARRIED. And if I don't get married, that's still me exercising my right to choose. Oh and just an offside, he proposed in 2016 and I still cannot believe he did!

A video posted by Eva (@ievaalordiah) on

Tags eva alordiah music marriage
