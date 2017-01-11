Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Eva Alordiah’s Fiancé, Caeser finally replies Wizkid

Lagos - Remember the clip that went viral from the Headies 2016, when Wizkid unknowingly ignored Eva Alordiah‘s fiancé Caeser when he tried to hug him?

It was quite a trending topic.

Also read:WATCH: Wizkid’s snubbing skill is epic

Fast forward to 2017 and the dancer/rapper has dropped a rap verse addressing the issue via his Instagram.

To be fair, Wizkid went on his Twitter page after he noticed the trending video and said he actually didn’t see Caeser and that there was no bad blood between them.

-News24



- News24