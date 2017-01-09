Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Ahead of its January 14 relaunch, MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.

Facebook bans Frank Edwards' account

Lagos - Popular gospel singer, Frank Edward, has revealed why he has not been active on Facebook.

According to him, the world’s foremost social media site blocked him for the simple reason that he tried to use the medium to evangelize.

“2 months ago I promised on Facebook live I was gonna send few copies of bibles to some souls I won. Next day Facebook closed my acct.”

His fans on Twitter expressed their shock at this revelation.

2 months ago I promised on Facebook live I was gonna send few copies of bibles to some souls I won. Next day Facebook closed my acct. — FRANK EDWARDS (@FRANKRICHBOY) January 7, 2017









