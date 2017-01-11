Hello 

APC Chairman dies in South Africa

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Falz starts the #Wehdonesir challenge

11 January 2017, 12:32

Lagos - In recent times, different challenges have taken social media by storm. We have had the #IcebucketChallenge, #Mannequinchallenge, #Bidoungchallenge, #Onefingerselfiechallenge and now we have the #Wehdonesirchallenge.

Popular musician and actor, Falz  has introduced a new online challenge called the #Wehdonesir

Also read:Is it compulsory for somebody to eat in this economy? asks Falz

What is different about this challenge is the fact that while all of the challenges listed above where started by foreigners, the #Wehdonesir was started in Nigeria.

The #Wehdonesir is simply a way to call out liars without mentioning their actual names. 

@youngfalz #WehdoneSir #WehdoneMa

A video posted by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on

@chinkotiger #WehdoneSir

A video posted by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on

@sessbeats #WehdoneMa #WehdoneSir

A video posted by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on

@iamasurf Father & shide #WehdoneSir

A video posted by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on

@demo_pumpin #WehdoneSir

A video posted by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on

@theonlychigul #WehdoneSir #WehdoneMa

A video posted by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on

Tags falz music wehdonsir challenge
Nollywood actor beats up woman in hotel

11 January 2017, 12:01
(File, AFP)

(File, AFP)

&nbps;

