Falz starts the #Wehdonesir challenge

Lagos - In recent times, different challenges have taken social media by storm. We have had the #IcebucketChallenge, #Mannequinchallenge, #Bidoungchallenge, #Onefingerselfiechallenge and now we have the #Wehdonesirchallenge.

Popular musician and actor, Falz has introduced a new online challenge called the #Wehdonesir

What is different about this challenge is the fact that while all of the challenges listed above where started by foreigners, the #Wehdonesir was started in Nigeria.

The #Wehdonesir is simply a way to call out liars without mentioning their actual names.

@youngfalz #WehdoneSir #WehdoneMa A video posted by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:44am PST

@chinkotiger #WehdoneSir A video posted by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on Jan 7, 2017 at 10:59am PST

@sessbeats #WehdoneMa #WehdoneSir A video posted by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

@iamasurf Father & shide #WehdoneSir A video posted by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on Jan 9, 2017 at 4:31am PST

@demo_pumpin #WehdoneSir A video posted by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:40am PST

@theonlychigul #WehdoneSir #WehdoneMa A video posted by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:18am PST

