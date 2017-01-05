President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Fan prays for director of 'The Wedding Party' to get married

Lagos - Kemi Adetiba's fans are concerned about her so much so that they pray for her to settle down, reports Pulse.ng

A fan has taken it upon herself to send a special prayer to God on behalf of the video director , asking that the video director gets engaged as she turn 37 on January 8.

Adetiba who found the post rather amusing shared it on social media, noting that she had been wondering when the marriage prayers would come as it has become a norm.

She is the director of the Nollywood blockbuster ‘The Wedding Party’

