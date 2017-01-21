Hello 

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Femi Jacobs is enjoying bachelorhood, get over it!

21 January 2017, 16:18

Lagos - Nollywood actor , Femi Jacob, is still single and has no plans  to abandon the ship of bachelorhood anytime soon, reports Nigerianfilms

He said "...For me, marriage is a resting place; it is a place where you can scale your dream up to another level. I want to be at a particular level of settlement before I go into marriage. Also, there is a space and time for everyone.

"I love the concept of love even though I am not a champion for it; I am not a champion for romance. If I was one, I would have been married at the age of 25. But I believe it is part of life and culture to an extent. I think love is beautiful. It is a beautiful thing to love someone and to be loved back by the same person.”

Also read:Femi Jacobs releases new song

He added “I think marriage should be a practical issue instead. It should be personal to everyone. I have been lucky; I have about six siblings who are all married. I have four elder siblings and two younger ones and they are all married. The pressure is a bit low because my father is no more alive and my mother has a lot of grandchildren to keep her busy. She still remembers me once in a while but I know how I evade the questions whenever she raises them up. It is every parents’ dream to cuddle their grandchildren but we should bear the responsibility for that dream. I don’t think parents should put pressure on their kids when it comes to marriage especially when they are not ready for it because that would be counterproductive at the end of the day.”


Read more at Nigeriafilms


- News24

Tags femi jacobs nollywood marriage
Obesere to perform at Celestial Church of Christ program

20 January 2017, 15:31

