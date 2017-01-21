Femi Jacobs is enjoying bachelorhood, get over it!

Nollywood actor , Femi Jacob, is still single and has no plans to abandon the ship of bachelorhood anytime soon

He said "...For me, marriage is a resting place; it is a place where you can scale your dream up to another level. I want to be at a particular level of settlement before I go into marriage. Also, there is a space and time for everyone.

"I love the concept of love even though I am not a champion for it; I am not a champion for romance. If I was one, I would have been married at the age of 25. But I believe it is part of life and culture to an extent. I think love is beautiful. It is a beautiful thing to love someone and to be loved back by the same person.”

He added “I think marriage should be a practical issue instead. It should be personal to everyone. I have been lucky; I have about six siblings who are all married. I have four elder siblings and two younger ones and they are all married. The pressure is a bit low because my father is no more alive and my mother has a lot of grandchildren to keep her busy. She still remembers me once in a while but I know how I evade the questions whenever she raises them up. It is every parents’ dream to cuddle their grandchildren but we should bear the responsibility for that dream. I don’t think parents should put pressure on their kids when it comes to marriage especially when they are not ready for it because that would be counterproductive at the end of the day.”





