Femi Kuti, other acts to headline Glo-CAF Awards

Abuja - Top music acts are set to thrill at the 2016 Glo-CAF Awards gala holding in Abuja, Nigeria, on January 5, reports Daily Trust

The annual event which celebrates the continent’s finest football stars and administrators will have musical performances from Femi Kuti, Flavour, Diamond Platinumz, Omawumi, Muffinz, Sessime and Yemi Alade.

The awards will also hold at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja which hosted the previous edition.

This is the third time Abuja will be hosting the awards following the maiden edition in 2005 and 2015 edition.

Accra, Lome, Lagos and Cairo are the other cities that have hosted the awards.

Read more at Daily Trust



- News24