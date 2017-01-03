Femi Kuti, other acts to headline Glo-CAF Awards

Hello 

03 January 2017, 13:03

Abuja - Top music acts are set to thrill at the 2016 Glo-CAF Awards gala holding in Abuja, Nigeria, on  January 5, reports Daily Trust

The  annual event  which celebrates the continent’s finest football stars and administrators will have musical performances from  Femi Kuti, Flavour, Diamond Platinumz, Omawumi,  Muffinz,  Sessime and  Yemi Alade.

The awards will also hold at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja which hosted the previous edition.

Also read:D’Banj drops new single at GloCAF awards

This is the third time Abuja will be hosting the awards following the maiden edition in 2005 and 2015 edition.

Accra, Lome, Lagos and Cairo are the other cities that have hosted the awards.

Read more at Daily Trust

- News24

Tags omawumi femi kuti diamond platinumz glo-caf awards music
