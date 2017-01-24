Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Femi Kuti visits IDP camp in Maiduguri

Lagos - Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti has visited the IDP camp for victims of the terror group Boko Haram in Maiduguri.

He was there on a trip with the International Rescue Commission to help the displaced people settle in new communities and build medical facilities.

Femi kuti was there to also create more awareness for the victims of insurgency in the northeast of Nigeria

An estimated 15, 000 people have been killed while two million others have been forced to flee their homes and villages since the Boko Haram terror group started its rampage in that region in 2009.

FEMI KUTI at the IDP camp Went to do some humanitarian work with International rescue committee (IRC) in Maiduguri, and to create more awareness for the victims of insurgency in the northeast of Nigeria A photo posted by Femi Kuti (@femiakuti) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:41am PST

