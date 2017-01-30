Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

First black woman to win the prestigious John Avery Award is Nigerian!

Lagos - Food writer, Yemisi Aribisala becomes the first black woman to win the prestigious John Avery award at the Andre Simon Food and Drink Awards.

he award is the annual food and drink awards, and winners each receive £2000.

Yemisi Aribisala won the award for her book ‘Long Throat Memoirs: Soup, Sex and Nigerian Taste Buds’ and the judges praised the book for its original insight into Nigerian food and culture.

Long Throat Memoirs: Soup, Sex and Nigerian Taste Buds was published by the Nigerian publishers, Cassava Press headed by Bibi Bakare-Yusuf.

-News24



- News24