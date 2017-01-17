Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Seventy-two hours after it returned , MMM Nigeria is yet to pay any subscriber.

Former YBNL rapper turns model

Lagos - Nigerian designer, Veens Clothing recently unveiled his first collection for 2017 featuring the former YBNL artiste, Viktoh, reports Nigerian Entertainment Today(NET)

Rapper Viktoh has obviously moved on after the expiration of his recording deal with YBNL in 2016.

Viktoh, who’s now made his debut as a model, was styled by creative director, Vincent Osaromeh in the collection.

The Esan-speaking musician failed to match the records of Lil Kesh and Adekunle Gold who dropped their debut albums before the end of their individual two-year deals with YBNL Nation.



However, Viktoh gained airplay and appeared at shows following his 2015 hit, ‘Skibi Dat’.

- News24