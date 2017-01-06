Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz launch record label

Lagos - Funke Akindele popularly known as 'Jenifa' and her husband musician JJC Skillz partner up to create new record label, reports Pulse.ng

The label named Scene One Records is housed under Scene One Productions.

The pair unveiled the signed acts under the label at their house warming ceremony.

The artists include Mo'Eazy (who was formerly signed to Darey's Soul Muzik), Ruby and Pearl (Gemstones), MartinsFeelz and Sonorous.

Also read:Get over it, Funke Akindele is married

According to the couple, their reason for floating the label is to give young promising artists another platform to express and share their gifts to the world.

They also announced the roll out of a TV show "Industreet" which is said to be focused on the music industry.

Read more at Pulse.ng





- News24